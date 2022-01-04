Press secretary Jen Psaki plans to depart White House for MSNBC in coming weeks | 1 April 2022 | White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans on departing the Biden administration in the coming weeks and heading to MSNBC, two people familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.Psaki has not officially signed a contract with the progressive cable news network, but the talks are in the advanced stages, the people said. Axios, which first broke the news, reported that Psaki will host a show for NBC's streaming platform Peacock. She will also appear on MSNBC's shows.