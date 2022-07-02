Preventive Use of Ivermectin Reduced COVID Mortality By 90%, Study Found --A peer-reviewed study published last month found the prophylactic use of ivermectin reduced COVID mortality by 90% among more than 223,000 study participants in a town in Southern Brazil. | 7 Feb 2022 | A peer-reviewed study published last month found the prophylactic use of ivermectin reduced COVID mortality by 90% among more than 223,000 study participants in a town in Southern Brazil. The study, published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science, also found a 44% reduction in COVID cases among those who took the re-purposed drug. Between July 7, 2020, and Dec. 2, 2020, all residents of Itajaí were offered ivermectin. Approximately 3.7% of ivermectin users contracted COVID during the trial period, compared with 6.6% of residents who didn't take the drug. Based on the results, Dr. Flavio Cadegiani, one of the study's lead authors, said, "Ivermectin must be considered as an option, particularly during outbreaks." Dr. Pierre Kory told The Epoch Times the results of the study "should convince any naysayer. What they found was astounding." [Gee, looks like the "horse dewormer" worked after all.]