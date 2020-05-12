Priest who participated in trial for Moderna vaccine dies suddenly | 02 Dec 2020 | A Ukranian Greek-Catholic priest, who was previously a volunteer in the testing of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, has died suddenly in his home. It is still unclear if the 70-year-old's death is related to the vaccine. Fr. John Fields was the Communications and Religious Education Director for the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, which is part of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church. Announcing his death, the Archeparchy stated that Fr. Fields "has passed away in his home. The cause of death is yet to be determined." Fr. Fields turned 70 this year. Just recently, Fields had participated in the trials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, after receiving an email from the University of Pennsylvania at the end of August, asking if he wished to "participate in the third and final phase" of the vaccine trial.