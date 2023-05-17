Prince Harry and Meghan 'paparazzi car chase' was not 'near catastrophic', NYPD officials suggest | 17 May 2023 | Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after being followed by paparazzi for more than two hours, according to his spokesperson. But two New York police officials have played down the incident saying they do not believe the chase was "near catastrophic" and described a "bit of a chaotic scene." The Sussexes had been driven around 57th Street and nearby roads for around an hour and 15 minutes as they were followed by paparazzi before they were dropped off at the New York City Police Department's 19th precinct, officers have said. A taxi driver who picked up Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland outside the precinct around 15 minutes later said photographers tried to take photos and capture videos during their short time in his car. Sukhcharn Singh told The Washington Post: "I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. "It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. (Harry and Meghan) were quiet and seemed scared but it's New York - it's safe."