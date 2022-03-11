Princeton University teams with Anti-Defamation League to create database tracking non-criminal criticism of politicians | 2 Nov 2022 | The Anti-Defamation League has partnered with researchers from Princeton University on a new subjective "data collection initiative" to track so-called threats and criticism of elected officials. Although presently aimed at tracking "incidents" involving local politicians, the Bridging Divides Initiative is intended to "expand beyond local officials to state and federal." There are already indicators that the BDI may inherit the ADL's partisan bias, as criticisms of politicians who promote critical race theory, draconian health measures, and "LGBTQ+" propaganda have already been tracked and recorded as threats and harassment... Princeton University announced that the BDI had been launched to "systematically evaluate threats and harassment of local officials across the United States using public event-based data." The ADL Center on Extremism, which touts itself as the "foremost authority on extremism, terrorism and hate," partnered with with Princeton researchers on the BDI to do what they perceived law enforcement to be incapable of doing or unwilling to do.