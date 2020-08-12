Principal allegedly fired for posting conservative memes on social media | 28 Nov 2020 | The principal of a Pennsylvania elementary school was fired earlier this year allegedly for making politically conservative posts to her personal Facebook account. In a Thanksgiving Day post on the Facebook account "No Left Turn in Education," Amy Sacks says the Perkiomen Valley School District and Superintendent Barbara Russell "decided that the First Amendment Freedom of Speech has no place in public schools and that teachers and administrators are unfit to serve if they hold and express political beliefs that are right of center." Sacks's attorneys note in a press release that Sacks is a 20-year veteran educator who attended Perkiomen schools as a student, and under her leadership Evergreen Elementary School was ranked in the state's top 15 schools. However, in July Sacks was "mysteriously removed" as Evergreen principal "with little explanation." The attorneys contend Superintendent Russell canned Sacks because she found the principal's posts "offensive."