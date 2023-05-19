Printer Error Turns Almost a Million Registered Voters in Nassau County, New York, Democratic | 19 May 2023 | A printer error in Nassau County, New York, turned every registered voter in the county Democratic. The printer reportedly botched over 976,000 voter registration cards and labeled every voter in the county Democratic. Republicans make up over 60% of registered voters in Nassau County which left many Conservatives in the county feeling absolutely blindsided by the error. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told NBC 4 News: "We're already starting to get phone calls from people, saying, 'I'm a registered Republican, I'm a registered Conservative - how come I'm being identified as a Democrat? Who changed my registration?' And they're quite upset about it." [Seems like a dry-run for an upcoming 'election.']