Private Cessna jet crashes in Virginia after it 'violated DC airspace' and sparked Pentagon to scramble fighter jets to intercept - which caused sonic booms heard across the region --An authorized military drill caused a loud 'explosion' sound in the Washington, D.C., area that shook houses and caused widespread panic --At around the same time, a plane crashed into the mountainous areas of Virginia --Social media users reported hearing a huge 'bang' in the city, with some saying it shook their homes | 4 June 2023 | A small plane that flew over a restricted area of Washington, D.C., likely prompted the Pentagon to scramble an interceptor fighter jet Sunday afternoon. The private Cessna jet from Elizabethton, Tennessee, appeared unresponsive as it came close to both the US Capitol building and the White House at around 3.30pm, Federal Aviation Administration officials say. The aircraft was on its way to Long Island, New York, but once it reached its destination, it turned around and headed back to Washington, D.C., flight paths show. A source familiar with the situation told Reuters it appeared to be on autopilot at the time. US military officials then scrambled fighter jets from Andrews Air Force Base, where Joe Biden was playing golf at the time, to pursue the Cessna Citation, which can only carry about 12 passengers. Soon, authorities confirmed that an F-16 fighter plane broke the sound barrier over Chesapeake Bay, which caused a loud "explosion" sound that shook houses and created widespread panic. The aircraft eventually crashed in the mountainous regions of Virginia, though military officials deny that the pursuit caused the crash.