Pro-Abortion Group Publicizes Conservative Supreme Court Justices' Home Addresses ahead of Planned Protest

Pro-Abortion Group Publicizes Conservative Supreme Court Justices' Home Addresses ahead of Planned Protests | 5 May 2022 | In response to the Monday night leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, a leftist group called Ruth Sent Us posted what it claims are the home addresses of the Court's six conservative justices online in preparation for an organized "walk-by protest" set to take place outside the justices' homes next week. Ruth Sent Us plans to dispatch demonstrators to "the homes of the six extremist justices" on Wednesday, May 11, according to the group's website. In collaboration with Vigil for Democracy, Ruth Sent Us generated and posted a Google Maps graphic pinning what it claims are the home addresses of Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Roberts, where they presumably reside with their families. Vigil for Democracy titled the map, "Extremist Justices," adding, "where the six Christian fundamentalist Justices issue their shadow docket rulings."