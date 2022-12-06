Pro-Abortion Terrorists Firebomb Buffalo Pro-Life Pregnancy Center | 7 June 2022 | Pro-abortion terrorists firebombed a pro-life Christian pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday, inflicting significant damage on the building and vandalizing the remains with their organization's name. Pro-abortion group Jane's Revenge, which has developed a reputation for resorting to violence, claimed responsibility for the attack, which left glass shattered and much of the interior of the CompassCare office burned and destroyed, CBN News reported. The arsonists left graffiti on a wall that read, "Jane Was Here."