Pro-choice demonstrators cheer as American flag burns in nation's capital | 24 June 2022 | Pro-choice protesters in Washington, D.C. burned the American flag on Friday night following the Supreme Court decision which reversed Roe v. Wade. Protesters burned the American flag near the intersection of D St. NW and 7th St SW in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. One sign that was next to the burning flag read "F--k MPD" and another reads "F--k you Thomas, Alito, Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Roberts." Protesters could be heard cheering as the American flag was burned on the Washington, D.C., street.