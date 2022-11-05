Pro-Life Group Attacked By Molotov Cocktail, Headquarters Set Ablaze | 9 May 2022 | Protesters attacked a pro-life group’s headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, according to a police announcement, throwing a Molotov cocktail at the building. The demonstrators targeted the pro-life non-profit Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), The New York Times reported. Graffiti was found on the building that read, "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either." A Molotov cocktail was also thrown into the building, but did not ignite, according to police. However, a separate fire unrelated to the Molotov cocktail was started that set the building ablaze, damaging parts of the interior, according to the NYT. The Madison Police Department (MPD) said it is investigating a "suspicious fire" in an office building on the north side of the city that occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a statement from Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.