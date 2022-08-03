Pro-Trump group launches interactive election-integrity map of states | 8 March 2022 | A nonprofit group led by several allies of former President Donald Trump has launched an "election integrity" interactive map showing which states have enacted strong ballot-security laws and which ones haven’t adopted such measures, including voter ID. The Center for Election Integrity, part of the America First Policy Institute, says 27 states including the perennial battlegrounds of Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania, lack adequate protections against cheating. These states, coded in red, don't require voter ID, fail to prevent so-called ballot harvesting and don’t require ballots to be returned to election officials by Election Day. The group told The Washington Times exclusively that it is using the new tool to educate voters about their states' election vulnerabilities and to promote stronger election-integrity measures.