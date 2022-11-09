Pro-Western Bots Behind Vast Majority of Russia-Ukraine Tweets Studied, New Report Finds | 11 Sept 2022 | A bombshell report has revealed that one of the largest bot armies ever discovered was secretly working to advance Western interests in NATO’s ongoing proxy war on Russia in Ukraine. Researchers at the University of Adelaide who studied 5.2 million tweets published in the weeks after Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have published an alarming new study which found that 60% to 80% of those posts were shared by fake accounts -- and 90% of them were in favor of the Ukrainian regime. According to their groundbreaking research, fake accounts using hashtags like #IStandWithUkraine, #IStandWithZelenskyy, and #ISupportUkraine were utilized en masse to perpetuate myths like the "Ghost of Kiev" -- a non-existent pilot that pro-Ukraine influencers held up for months as an example of supposed anti-Russian gallantry before the Kiev regime’s military quietly acknowledged he never existed.