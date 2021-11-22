Probe finds 'overwhelming evidence' of misconduct by Cuomo --Former governor 'substantial revised' state report to exclude deaths of nursing home residents | 22 Nov 2021 | A legislative investigation released Monday found "overwhelming evidence" that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and ordered state workers to help produce his book during work hours. The report also found that Cuomo's executive chamber "substantially revised" a state report to exclude deaths of nursing home residents at hospitals to boost Cuomo's reputation. In March, the Assembly Judiciary Committee hired a Manhattan law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, to investigate whether there were grounds to impeach Cuomo.