Professor holds machete to New York Post reporter's neck after destroying student's pro-life display - report --Shellyne Rodriguez allegedly chased reporter out of building, kicked his shins | 23 May 2023 | The New York City professor who went on an expletive-filled rant and destroyed a student group's pro-life display has now allegedly threatened a reporter who was covering the story by putting a machete to his neck. Shellyne Rodriguez, a Hunter College adjunct assistant professor of art, responded to a New York Post reporter who knocked on the door of her Bronx apartment Tuesday morning by holding a machete to his neck and allegedly threatening to "chop" the man up, according to a New York Post report Tuesday. "Get the f--- away from my door, or I’m going to chop you up with this machete," the professor reportedly shouted at the reporter, who was identified as Reuven Fenton.