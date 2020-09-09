Professor: 'Nothing wrong with' murder of Trump supporter from a 'moral perspective' | 09 Sept 2020 | University of Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis appeared to defend the murder of Aaron "Jay" Danielson, the member of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, during recent social unrest in Portland, Oregon... Loomis is once again under fire after publishing a blog post titled "Why was Michael Reinoehl killed?" Reinoehl is the man suspected of fatally shooting Danielson. Reinoehl was killed as federal authorities tried to arrest him... In the comment section of the blog post, one reader challenged Loomis by writing, "Erik, he shot and killed a guy," referring to Reinoehl. Loomis responded by saying, "He killed a fascist. I see nothing wrong with it, at least from a moral perspective." He further added that "tactically, that's a different story. But you could say the same thing about John Brown."