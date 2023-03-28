Professor Suspended After Writing That Killing 'Right-Wing' Speakers Is 'Admirable' | 27 March 2023 | A Wayne State University (WSU) professor was suspended with pay after writing on Facebook that it is more "admirable" to kill a right-wing speaker than it is to shout them down on a college campus, The New Guard reported. Steven Shaviro, a College of Liberal Arts and Sciences professor, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that while he does not "advocating violating federal and state criminal codes," it is "far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down," according to the New Guard. The professor was reportedly placed on leave and the incident was reported to law enforcement agencies for review.