Professor who said 'Wuhan virus' faces calls for removal --UCLA engineering students want a professor replaced as chair of the computer science department for allegedly after using the phrase 'Wuhan virus.' | UCLA engineering students are calling for the replacement of UCLA Professor Eliezar Gafni as chair of the UCLA Computer Science Department. In a letter addressed to Dean Jayathi Murthy of the Engineering Department and the UCLA Computer Science Department, UCLA students accused the professor of exhibiting racism by using the term "'Wuhan virus' as an identifier for COVID-19," among other incidents. "Although Professor Gafni has demonstrated exceptional postgraduate achievements and excellence in his academic work, he has not exhibited the strong sense of ethical and societal responsibility or the collaborative skills – especially with regard to clear communication and inclusivity – that are essential for this role," the letter stated.