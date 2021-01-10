Professor who was suspended after refusing to grade black students more leniently sues UCLA | 29 Sept 2021 | Updated: An accounting professor who was suspended from UCLA's Anderson School of Management for refusing to grade black students more leniently in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death has filed a lawsuit against the school for harming his professional reputation. Gordon Klein, who joined the Anderson school in 1981, is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees in a lawsuit filed with a state court in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Following the death of Floyd at the hands of police in May of last year, Klein received a letter from a non-black student asking that he provide more leniency in grading the work of black students...The lawsuit charges that some students in a pre-med Life Sciences course celebrated receiving "perfect scores" on a test they never even took, proclaiming: "We did it boys, [Life Sciences] is evil no more." "Yet another instructor boldly announced in writing to his History class 'you will not be required to write the final assignment because your [teaching assistants] have volunteered to write this final assignment for you...As a practical matter, you all will receive full points.'"