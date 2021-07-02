Professor wishes for death of Trump supporters while studying 'intellectual humility,' funded by large grant --University won't say if he violated code of conduct | 02 Feb 2021 | Months after receiving nearly a million dollars to study "intellectual humility" toward political opponents, a professor expressed glee at the deaths of his political opponents. Mark Alfano will face no repercussions from Macquarie University because no one has formally complained about his online comments, a spokesperson for the Australian public institution told The College Fix. The associate professor in the Department of Philosophy shared a Jan. 15 New York Times tweet on the death of a Donald Trump supporter during the Jan. 6 riots outside the U.S. Capitol. His tweet, which remains live as of early Tuesday, reads: "More of this please."