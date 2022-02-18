Professor's race-based class participation policy inspired by Chairman Mao --For class discussions, the professor utilizes 'progressive stacking' to condition students' participation and speaking based on their race and gender. | 17 Feb 2022 | The "Class Discussion Guidelines" section of Ana Maria Candela's "Social Change -Introduction to Sociology" syllabus, which instructs white male students to wait their turn to speak after "non-white folks" talk, opens with a quotation about speaking from Mao Zedong, the communist Chinese dictator who killed 45 million people. "No investigation, no right to speak," the quote reads in the document for the Binghamton University class. In 2016, The Washington Post reported that the dictator's death toll made him the "biggest mass murderer in the history of the world." [Yes, but 2016 was pre-Fauci. That assessment might need to be revisited.] The quotation "helps to convey the idea that speaking, during class discussions, should be based on having done your investigative work," Candela writes.