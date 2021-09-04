Progressives slam Biden's 'bloated' proposed Pentagon budget | 09 April 2021 | [Deep-state neocon fraud] Joe Biden is getting hammered from both sides of the aisle for his proposed $715 billion defense budget the White House released Friday, with progressives saying that's too much money for the Pentagon while Republicans say the proposal falls way short [?] of defense [sic] needs. Biden announced the Pentagon spending proposal Friday as part of his broader $1.5 trillion budget request for 2022. Progressives panned Biden for proposing $715 billion for the Pentagon -- an increase of 1.6% from the 2021 enacted levels of $703.7 billion, according to the budget plan. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he has "serious concerns" about the "bloated" Pentagon request. "At a time when the U.S. already spends more on the military than the next 12 nations combined, it is time for us to take a serious look at the massive cost over-runs, the waste and fraud that currently exists at the Pentagon," Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said Friday.