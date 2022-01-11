Prominent American Banks Are Being Investigated for ESG, Working in U.N. Partnership on Climate | 31 Oct 2022 | Nineteen state attorneys general nationwide recently launched a formal investigation into six prominent American banks alluding to legal concerns regarding banks' "ESG" investing and their participation in a United Nations partnership with the aim of combatting CO2 emissions. The Epoch Times reached out to one of the aforementioned AGa who said that the banks seem to be "appear to be colluding with the U.N. to destroy American companies" and subvert America's national interests. In a separate correspondence with another AG, Epoch Times learned that these environmental policies would result in jobs being sent off to China due to the Chinese government's policies that allow for coal-fired power plants to provide reliable forms of energy. On top of that, the banks are being requested to provide details about their CEO's involvement in the UN initiatives and how these decisions are made. Banking actions connected to "Environmental, Social, and Governance" (ESG) investing were also investigated.