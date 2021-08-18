Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to be required at indoor events in California | 18 Aug 2021 | Anyone who attends an indoor event in California with 1,000 or more people will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19, state officials announced Wednesday. The new rule from the California Department of Public Health takes effect starting Sept. 20...Under the previous rules, people were allowed to self-attest to their vaccination or negative test status. Now they will be required to show proof.