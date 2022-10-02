Protest Is Protected By the Charter, Legal Group Supporting Truckers Tells Police | 9 Feb 2022 | As police step up efforts to deter the Freedom Convoy demonstration in Ottawa, the legal group representing the truckers is urging the authorities to respect their charter right to peacefully protest. In recent days police have seized fuel and arrested individuals in relation to the transportation of fuel to supply the convoy. "It is winter in Canada. Protesting publicly in freezing temperatures requires the truckers to have fuel to stay warm. Confiscation of fuel jeopardizes the personal safety of the peaceful protesters," said lawyer Jay Cameron, litigation director at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), in a statement issued Feb. 8.