Protesters Against Vaccine Mandates in NYC: 'This Is a Turning Point' | 28 Sept 2021 | New Yorkers gathered for the second time this month at Foley Square in Manhattan to protest vaccine mandates. New York teachers and other Department of Education staffers were mandated to take the vaccine by city authorities. The mandate was supposed to take effect on Sept. 27, but was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Sept. 24. However, a federal appeals panel ruled in favor of the mandate hours before it was scheduled to begin.