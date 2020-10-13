Protesters arrested on first day of Barrett hearings | 12 Oct 2020 | Capitol Police arrested 21 protesters outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Monday, the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said in a statement that police responded to an "unlawful demonstration" at about 8:35 a.m. on Monday after protesters against Barrett's nomination to the high court held a sit-in in front of the building. Twenty-one were handcuffed and charged with obstructing the entryway, and one was charged with unlawful conduct.