Protesters burn Atlanta Wendy's where cops fatally shot Rayshard Brooks | 14 June 2020 | Protesters set fire Saturday to the Atlanta Wendy's where, the night before, a black suspect was shot dead as he fired at two white cops with a stolen police Taser. Angry crowds protesting the racially charged shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old father of four from Atlanta, also shut down an interstate highway. Crowds of several hundred had gathered outside the fast-food restaurant all day Saturday, but began breaking windows of the establishment after sunset, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A fire started inside at around 9:30 pm., according to the paper.