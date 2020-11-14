Protesters Stomp on Trump Supporter's Head After D.C. Rally | 14 Nov 2020 | A group of leftist protesters attacked numerous Trump supporters who had finished taking part in a rally on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Saturday. In one of the most graphic attacks, a man who tried to fight off an attack is hit from behind while at least two women kick and stomp his head. Several videos captured numerous attacks by protesters that were chasing Trump supporters out of the rally area as the group made their way to their vehicles. Earlier in the day, thousands of Trump supporters had gathered in D.C. for a rally supporting U.S. President Donald J. Trump. Violence broke out as the rally ended and people attempted to leave. A video shared by Jorge Ventura from @Venturareports captured several incidents where protesters attacked Trump supporters and in some cases, they tried to fight back as they walked away.