Protesters in Virginia behead Confederate monument statues | 10 June 2020 | Protesters in Virginia beheaded four Confederate statues and pulled down another with a tow rope on Wednesday night. Photos and videos posted on Twitter showed a demonstrator taking a sledgehammer to the head of one of the statues on the Portsmouth Confederate monument... The Portsmouth City Council had set a July 28 hearing to decide on the monument's fate following demands that it be moved, according to local outlet 13News Now. But protesters took matters into their own hands, gathering at the monument and covering it in black, green and red spray paint on Wednesday afternoon.