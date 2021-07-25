Protests Rage Across Europe as Lockdowns, Vaccination Mandates Start | 25 July 2021 | Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine-passport protests erupted across Europe on July 24, according to media photos and videos. Thousands upon thousands of demonstrators came out in London, Dublin, Paris, Rome, Athens, and other cities across Europe, according to footage and news reports. The demonstrations in France appeared to be the most tense, with riot police firing tear gas as clashes erupted in central Paris. Scuffles between police and demonstrators also broke out at the Champs-Elysees thoroughfare, where tear gas was fired and traffic was halted, it showed... Protesters railed against the proposed legislation, saying, "No to shameful pass," while [accurately] denigrating French President Emmanuel Macron as a "tyrant."