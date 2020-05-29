Protests, vandalism reported outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta | 29 May 2020 | A large protest formed outside of CNN's headquarters in Atlanta Friday evening, resulting in clashes with police and vandalism to the building. Demonstrators descended on Atlanta to protest the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis this week, and appeared to migrate to the CNN building... Demonstrators appeared to ultimately make it to the media company's headquarters and began defacing the CNN logo in front of the building and breaking glass at its entrance. SWAT officers were called to try to quell the protests and tried to deflect objects being thrown at the building.