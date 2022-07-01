Provinces could make vaccination mandatory, says federal health minister --Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says vaccination remains the only way out of the pandemic | 7 Jan 2022 | Provinces are likely to introduce mandatory vaccination policies in the coming months to deal with surging COVID-19 caseloads, Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said today. He stressed that it's up to the provinces to decide whether to implement mandatory vaccination policies... Robert Strang, chief medical officer for Nova Scotia, told CBC Radio's The House in an interview airing Saturday that his province isn't considering mandatory vaccination but it is looking at increasing the number of places in the province that can be accessed only by those who are fully vaccinated.