Psaki, Garland, Pelosi: Covid-19 spreads among leading Democrats and Biden officials --Several dozen tested positive after a dinner hosted by the Gridiron Club, where proof of vaccine was required | 8 April 2022 | Growing numbers of prominent members of Congress and senior staffers in Washington DC are contracting Covid-19, sparking concerns about the risk to Joe Biden as unmasked events increase at the White House. Celebrations were being held on Friday at the White House for the Senate confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the supreme court and the event was happening out of doors, said the press secretary, Jen Psaki, who missed Biden's trip to Europe last month after testing positive for coronavirus. The Georgia Democratic senator Raphael Warnock tested positive on Thursday shortly after voting in the Senate chamber to confirm Jackson.