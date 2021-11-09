Psaki stands by having employer vaccine mandate while illegal immigrants get a pass --Thirty percent of migrants at US detention centers are refusing to be vaccinated | 10 Sept 2021 | White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed a question from Fox News's Peter Doocy on why American businesses with 100 or more employees are required to vaccinate workers but migrants at the southern border are not required to vaccinate... Doocy then pressed Psaki again saying, "Vaccines are required for "people at a business with more than 100 people. It is not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?" "That's correct," Psaki responded. About 30% of immigrants held at federal detention facilities are refusing to be vaccinated, and they have the option to refuse.