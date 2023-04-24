Public Health Agency of Canada report calls for toppling of 'capitalism and liberty' --The report's all-white authors identified themselves as 'uninvited land occupiers,' before calling for the wholesale 'decolonization' of society in the interest of public health By Tristin Hopper | 20 April 2023 | A new Health Canada report suggests public health officials should be openly advocating for the toppling of capitalism, Western society and even the very concept of "liberty and individualism." "Fundamental changes in our socioeconomic structures are needed to rebuild our relationships with each other and with our planet," reads the conclusion of the April 17 report prepared for chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam. The paper -- written by three authors who "identify as white settlers" -- also recommended that Canadian public health actions should focus on "decolonization, justice and equity" above all. The 72-page report, What We Heard: Perspectives on Climate Change and Public Health in Canada, was commissioned to detail the "impacts of climate change on the health and well-being of people living in Canada." The authors surveyed 30 academics and public health experts for their input.