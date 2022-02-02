Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter | 2 Feb 2022 | Legendary weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow early Wednesday morning and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter. Phil's anticipated prediction drew thousands of onlookers to the small western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney for the first time since 2020 after the event was held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a chilly morning in Punxsutawney when Phil emerged at 7:25 a.m., with temperatures around 30 F being reported at the time.