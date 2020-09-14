Purdue University considers failure to social distance 'in the same category' as drug dealing --Purdue University announced that students who violate coronavirus policies are 'in the same category' as academic dishonesty and drug possession. | 11 Sept 2020 | Purdue University now considers failure to wash hands, properly social distance, and getting a flu vaccination equally as severe and "in the same category" as academic dishonesty, drug distribution, and destruction of university property. On August 19, Purdue University announced that students found violating the Protect Purdue Pledge would be subject to disciplinary action under the same guidelines as hazing and drug use. Additionally, hosting or attending a party could get students suspended or expelled.