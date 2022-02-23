Putin Authorizes Special Operation in Donbass | 23 Feb 2022 | Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics after a new spike in violence by Kiev forces. Putin has directed Russian forces to conduct a special operation in the Donbass region, according to February 24 remarks from the Russian president. Putin declared that he expects consolidated Parliamentary support for the operation in the Donbass region. Putin remarked that the NATO-allied war machine supporting "Neo-Nazis" in Ukraine is moving and closely approaching Russia's borders. "Leading NATO countries pursue their own goal by fully supporting Ukraine's extreme Nazis and Neo-Nazis, who, in turn, will never forgive people of Crimea and Sevastopol for their free choice to reunify with Russia," said the Russian president. "They will, of course, go to Crimea, like to Donbas, the way they do it, to kill, like executioners from the bands of Ukrainian Nazi supporters of Hitler were killing innocent people during the World War II."