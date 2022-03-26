Putin 'cannot remain in power' - Biden --US president [who was never elected, ironically] demands regime change for Russia | 26 March 2022 | Joe Biden has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be deposed. He made a direct appeal to the Russian people during a speech in Warsaw, where he had met for talks with high-ranking Ukrainian officials on Saturday. "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden declared at the end of an emotionally overwrought speech in the Polish capital's Royal Castle. While he has previously denounced Putin as a "war criminal" and a "dictator," and lobbed at him all manner of other geopolitical insults, this was his first recorded demand that the president be removed from office. [In psychology, we call this "projection." It's the US that desperately needs regime change. Incidentally, Donbass was bombed by Ukraine for eight years, although the US/Western media never bothered to report it. Ditto the war on Yemen. Great Reset senile puppet Joe Biden's son Hunter has apparently been involved with the funding of biolabs in Ukraine. —LRP]