Putin Challenges Biden to a Live Publicly Broadcast Discussion; Russia Ups Challenge After Biden Silent | 19 March 2021 | Russia upped its challenge to Democrat President Joe Biden on Friday after the Biden administration did not respond to a challenge from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a discussion during a live broadcast public event. Putin's challenge came in response to Biden claiming that Putin was a "killer" this week during an interview with ABC News. "I would say to him: I wish you good health," Putin initially said on Thursday... Later, when speaking on television, Putin, according to Reuters, "cited a Russian children's playground chant to scathingly respond to Biden's accusation with the comment that 'he who said it, did it.'"