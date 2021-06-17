Putin claims Biden, US hypocrisy on cybercrime, human rights after WH refuses joint presser | 16 June 2021 | Given free rein to speak unchallenged after Joe Biden refused a joint press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday flipped the script on US criticism of his actions on cybercrime, human rights and Ukraine policy -- presenting the US as hypocritical following a nearly four-hour summit meeting between the two leaders. Putin took questions solo at an indoor venue in Geneva, Switzerland, following talks with Biden, after the White House refused a joint press conference in order to reduce the risk of Biden falling into a PR trap. Putin reframed accusations... "I'm talking about something that’s already well known, but not known to the broader public, not from American sources, I'm afraid," Putin said through a translator. He said an expert assessment "said that most of the cyberattacks in the world are carried out from the cyber realm of the United States [think CIA], and certainly places (like) Canada afterwards." The Russian leader said: "I think just throwing out these insinuations at the expert level, that’s inappropriate."