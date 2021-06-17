Putin Condemns 'Political Persecution' of Jan 6 Protesters: 'Did You Order the Assassination' of Ashli Babbitt? | 15 June 2021 | Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out against the mass arrest of Jan 6 Capitol protesters and questioned who ordered the "assassination" of unarmed Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt during an interview with NBC News released Monday. When asked whether or not he "ordered the assassination" of Alexei Navalny, Putin said: "Of course not, we don't have this kind of habit of assassinating anybody, that's [number] one." "Number two, I want to ask you: did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?" Putin said. "Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress?" he continued. "And they didn't go there to steal a laptop. They came with political demands. 450 people have been detained, they are looking at jail time between 15 and 25 years and they came to the Congress with political demands. Isn't that persecution for political opinions?" [Yes.]