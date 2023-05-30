Putin confirms strike on Ukrainian military intelligence HQ --Kiev's continuing attacks on Russian soil are aimed at provoking a "mirror response" from Moscow, the president has said | 30 May 2023 | Russia has targeted the headquarters of the Ukrainian military's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in Kiev, President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday. "We've been talking about the possibility of striking the 'decision-making centers.' Naturally, Ukraine's military intelligence headquarters falls into such a category, and it was hit two or three days ago," Putin stated. The Russian president also acknowledged a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, which occurred earlier in the day. The main goal of such strikes is attempting to "intimidate" Russian citizens, which is a "clear sign" of "terrorist activity" on Kiev's part, he said. Unlike Ukraine, which has been targeting "residential buildings" in Russia, Moscow is striking only military targets, such as ammunition dumps or fuel depots, with "high-precision" weaponry, he added.