Putin Declares 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine, Explosions Reported in Multiple Ukrainian Cities | 23 Feb 2022 | Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine late Wednesday. Putin said in an emergency televised address that the military operation is intended to protect civilians and to demilitarize Ukraine, and is a response to threats coming from Ukraine. He said that Russia doesn't plan to occupy Ukraine and said that the Ukrainian military should "immediately lay down its arms." Putin also said that any foreign attempt to interfere with Russia's action will trigger an immediate reaction from Russia, and will lead to "consequences they have not seen before." Shortly after Putin's address, explosions were reported in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as well as in other cities, including Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Odessa.