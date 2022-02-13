Putin 'doesn't give a s**t about Western sanctions', says Russian ambassador to Sweden as US staff start leaving eastern Ukraine before commercial flights are 'grounded from tomorrow' amid warning of 'imminent' invasion --Viktor Tatarintsev said 'the more the West pushes Russia, the stronger the Russian response will be' | 13 Feb 2022 | Vladimir Putin 'doesn't give a s**t' about the risk of Western sanctions if his country were to invade Ukraine, Russia's ambassador to Sweden said as US staff began withdrawing from eastern Ukraine amid warnings of an 'imminent' invasion. In an outspoken interview yesterday, Viktor Tatarintsev told the country's Aftonbladet newspaper "the more the West pushes Russia, the stronger the Russian response will be." He claimed Russia had become more 'self-sufficient' amid the threat of sanctions and accused the West of not understanding his country. His comments came as it emerged that commercial flights to and from Ukraine face being grounded from tomorrow, while some airlines have already cancelled flights until further notice.