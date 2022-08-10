Putin gets heavy-duty birthday gift from Belarusian leader | 7 Oct 2022 | Vladimir Putin has received the unusual gift of a tractor as a birthday present from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The Russian leader turned 70 on Friday. Lukashenko was asked what he would give Putin as he arrived at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg for an informal summit of leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). "A tractor," he told journalists. "It's the same as I work on, Belarus. The very best. It's manually assembled." 'Belarus' tractors are iconic four-wheeled vehicles which have been produced by the Minsk Tractor Works since the 1950s.