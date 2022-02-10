Putin introduces bills on accession of new Russian regions to Parliamen

Putin introduces bills on accession of new Russian regions to Parliament --Lawmakers are expected to vote on the documents on Monday | 2 Oct 2022 | President Vladimir Putin forwarded, on Sunday, treaties on the accession to Russia of four formerly Ukrainian regions to the State Duma for ratification. Voters in Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, overwhelmingly chose to join Russia in referendums, last week. Earlier in the day, the four documents were approved by the Russian Constitutional Court. They must now be passed by both chambers of the Russian parliament, the State Duma and the Federation Council. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the treaties on Monday. Putin has also provided Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his deputy Evgeny Ivanov with special powers for the period of accession of the new territories.