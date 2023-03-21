Putin lauds Chinese peace roadmap for Ukraine | 21 March 2023 | Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the Kremlin for official talks on Tuesday. Speaking after the meeting alongside Xi, the president lauded the 12-point peace roadmap for Ukraine recently floated by Beijing. "We believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are consonant with the Russian stance and can be taken as a foundation for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kiev. However, so far we have not observed such readiness on their part," Putin stated. The Chinese president said Beijing continues to strictly adhere to the UN principles over the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, maintaining a balanced position. Xi also reiterated his call on all parties to exercise restraint and for a return to negotiations to seek a diplomatic solution to hostilities.